'Fun, surprising, instructive, and bewildering': PM Lee marks 10 years on social media

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong did not quite know what to expect when he launched his social media accounts exactly a decade ago.

"But it seemed a good way to connect directly with the online community and public at large," he said in a Facebook post on Wednesday (April 20).

Mr Lee joined Facebook on April 20, 2012, and has since amassed more than 1.7 million followers there.

It has been "a fun, surprising, instructive, and at times, bewildering experience", he said, adding that this includes wondering why certain posts get such a strong response while the other one did not.

"I'm still learning new things and trying to keep up with the ever-evolving platforms, memes and latest trends."

In his Facebook post, Mr Lee said he particularly enjoyed sharing photos from his walks here and abroad under the hashtag #jalanjalan, thanking those who have appeared in his photos.

A video posted showed moments such as the "magic cup" from his Covid-19 circuit breaker address in 2020, where PM Lee effortlessly switched languages each time he drank from his cup.

It included his post about a barn owl that flew into the Istana, which attracted 500,000 views in a day.

Images of Mr Lee on visits with then-US President Barack Obama and Indonesian President Joko Widodo were also featured in the video. It also included Mr Lee and his wife Ho Ching at the Purple Parade, Singapore's largest movement to support the inclusion of people with disabilities and celebrate their abilities.

"Social media has changed greatly and greatly changed some of our societal norms. My social media journey would be nothing without each and every one of you," Mr Lee said.

"Grateful that so many of you have accompanied me on my online adventure. Thanks for your support, and here's to many more years ahead!"