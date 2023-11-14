Gang member attacked another man with broken beer bottle, urinated on mother’s boyfriend

A 32-year-old man was sentenced to jail and caning for offences including attacking another man with a broken beer bottle and urinating on his mother’s boyfriend.

On Tuesday, Harai Krishana Manoharan was sentenced to 22 months and 12 weeks’ jail, and three strokes of the cane.

He was convicted of six charges, including voluntarily causing hurt with a dangerous weapon, using criminal force to deter a public servant from his duty, and harassment.

Nine similar charges were taken into consideration for his sentencing.

The court heard that Harai belonged to a gang and tried to recruit a 37-year-old man in April 2021.

When the man refused, Harai and his friends – Subramanian Ellan, 35, and Stephen Philip Ramalingam, 31 – got upset. Harai smashed a glass beer bottle and swung the weapon towards the victim’s neck.

The victim shielded his neck from the attack, but his right hand was badly cut.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Gladys Lim said: “The victim saw blood spilling out of his hand and his tendons were exposed. He felt faint and lost consciousness.”

The victim underwent surgery and was given nine months’ hospitalisation leave. He lost sensation and movement in his right arm in the days following the attack.

DPP Lim sought 21 to 27 months’ jail and three to six strokes of the cane for this offence, saying serious physical harm had been inflicted on the victim, who suffered an unprovoked attack.

In July 2021, Harai punched his mother when she intervened in a dispute between him and his then girlfriend. His mother’s boyfriend tried to stop him and was punched in the face several times.

Harai then urinated on his mother’s boyfriend and continued to kick and punch him even after the victim was taken into his bedroom.

In another instance, the accused used criminal force on police officers to deter them from taking him to a police station.

In January 2022, the police found him acting in a disorderly manner at a void deck after he had drunk three bottles of liquor and a few cans of beer.

After he was arrested, Harai resisted getting into the police vehicle by spitting at and kicking two officers. He had to be forcefully carried into the vehicle.

In mitigation, Harai told District Judge Christopher Goh that he was remorseful for his actions and was seeking help for anger management issues.

“I am going for counselling sessions to rehabilitate and try to become a better person for my family and society,” he said.

He added that he wanted to take up courses on security management to support his mother and stay crime-free after his release from prison.