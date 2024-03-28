Gas and electricity prices to fall from April to June

With the new tariff, the average monthly electricity bill for families living in HDB four-room flats will decrease by 33 cents before GST.

Gas and electricity prices will go down for the next three months due to lower costs.

From April 1 to June 30, households supplied by grid operator SP Group will see a 0.3 per cent decrease in electricity tariffs, the group said in a statement on March 28.

This translates to 29.79 cents per kilowatt-hour (kWh) before goods and services tax (GST), down from 29.89 cents currently.

Overall, electricity tariffs, including those for businesses, will decrease by an average of 0.4 per cent, or 0.12 cent per kWh, compared with the previous quarter.

The decrease is due to lower energy costs, said SP group. These costs, which are paid to power generation companies, are adjusted quarterly to reflect changes in the cost of fuel and power generation.

Town gas tariffs will fall by 0.03 cent per kWh over the same period, also due to lower costs, said City Energy, the producer and retailer of piped gas, in a separate statement on March 28.

This means households will pay 23.12 cents per kWh before GST, down from 23.15 cents.

With GST, the revised tariff amounts to 25.20 cents.