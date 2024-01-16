GetGo car crashed into Jurong East block, 2 injured

The driver and a passenger were injured in the incident.

A Jurong East resident was jolted awake by a loud noise at about 3am on Jan 14.

The 36-year-old told Shin Min Daily News that his children started crying as the sound scared them.

A GetGo car had crashed into the wall of Block 260 in Jurong East Street 24.

The handrail on one side of the small flight of steps leading to the block was uprooted and lay broken on the ground as a result of the crash.

In images shared by Sgfollowsall on Instagram, about five people can be seen around the car.

The police said it received a report of the accident at 3.10am. A 29-year-old male driver and a 30-year-old passenger were taken to the hospital.

Shin Min reported that the driver's arm was injured. Medical staff were seen putting a splinter to his right arm. The passenger suffered an injury to his leg.

The car is believe to have skidded off the road, gone down the flight of stairs and crashed into the wall.