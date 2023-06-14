'Ghost' caught on camera at Johor checkpoint?

A ghostly figure hovers over the rafters and near the counters at Malaysia’s checkpoint premises.

JOHOR BARU Could a wandering spirit be using the 99-year-old Causeway to travel between Malaysia and Singapore?

Social media has been abuzz with the question after two pictures of a ghostly figure went viral after being captured at the Customs, Immigration, and Quarantine Complex in Bangunan Sultan Iskandar (BSI).

In one picture, the ghostly figure with long hair and white apparel stands close to the rafters while seemingly looking down at the Secured Automated Clearance System for Malaysian Citizen Motorcyclists Lane.

In the second picture, the figure seems to be standing just next to one of the Malaysia Immigration counters inside BSI.

Johor works, transportation and infrastructure committee chairman Mohamad Fazli Mohamad Salleh said he had never encountered any ghostly figures during his constant visits and checks at BSI before.

“I have been going to BSI quite often and so far, I have not seen any ghostly figures wandering around in the area.

“Even with the ghost, the operations at BSI have not been affected and are quite smooth.

“In fact, the number of travellers going through BSI is almost reaching pre-Covid-19 pandemic times, which is good for our economy,” he said when contacted by The Star on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, state Immigration Department director Baharuddin Tahir said that it was hard to prove whether there was a spirit at BSI.

He added that so far, there have not been any reports from the department’s officers and personnel at BSI that they have encountered any ghostly figures.

The Causeway, which is known as the world’s busiest border crossing, was officially completed in 1924.

During World War II, the Allied Forces set off two bombs along the Causeway to stop the Japanese Army from invading Singapore, which did some serious damage but failed to stop Japan from taking over the island republic from the British Empire. - THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK