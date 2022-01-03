Girl, 11, missing since Dec 30, last seen at Punggol Settlement

Nur Naffasyah Noor Mohamad was last seen near Punggol Settlement on Dec 30, 2021.

The police are appealing for information on the whereabouts of an 11-year-old, who has been missing for three days.

Nur Naffasyah Binti Noor Mohamad was last seen in the vicinity of Punggol Settlement on Dec 30, 2021.

Anyone with information is requested to call the police hotline at 1800-255-0000 or submit information online at www.police.gov.sg/iwitness.

All information will be kept strictly confidential.