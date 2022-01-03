Singapore

Girl, 11, missing since Dec 30, last seen at Punggol Settlement

Girl, 11, missing since Dec 30, last seen at Punggol Settlement
Nur Naffasyah Noor Mohamad was last seen near Punggol Settlement on Dec 30, 2021.PHOTO: SPF
Jan 03, 2022 02:24 pm

The police are appealing for information on the whereabouts of an 11-year-old, who has been missing for three days.

Nur Naffasyah Binti Noor Mohamad was last seen in the vicinity of Punggol Settlement on Dec 30, 2021.

Anyone with information is requested to call the police hotline at 1800-255-0000 or submit information online at www.police.gov.sg/iwitness.

All information will be kept strictly confidential.

Cleo Smith was last seen in her family's tent at the remote Blowholes Shacks campsite in Macleod, Perth, on Oct 16, 2021.
World

Missing four-year-old Australian girl found alive after two weeks

Related Stories

Sorry

Rescued durian picker: I ate leaves and drank rainwater while waiting for help

Missing diver a friend of Miss Universe S'pore 2002

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

Missing Personchild