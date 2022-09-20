Girl, 17, charged with assault after man with low IQ was scalded with boiling water

A 19-year-old man with special needs, who was tortured in a hotel room, endured multiple acts of torment by his assailants including having boiling water poured on him, a district court heard on Tuesday.

According to court documents, one of his four alleged tormentors is said to have tainted his Milo drink with faeces. Baby powder and perfume were also allegedly mixed into his nasi lemak.

Court documents did not mention whether the victim consumed the nasi lemak and beverage.

One of his alleged tormentors, a 17-year-old girl, who cannot be named due to her age, was charged in court on Tuesday after she allegedly poured boiling water on him in a room at Arton Boutique Hotel in Tyrwhitt Road, near Lavender Street, at around 8am on Jan 19.

She is accused of one count of voluntarily causing hurt to the man by using a heated substance. Her case has been adjourned to Oct 11.

The girl allegedly committed the offence with Muhammad Shahfakhry Mohamad Faizal, 21, whose case is pending.

Shahfakhry is accused of committing multiple offences involving the man.

On at least three occasions between Jan 17 and 25, he allegedly used a lighter to burn the man's neck, back and hand.

Around the same time, Shahfakhry is also said to have punched, slapped and kicked the victim on at least 14 occasions.

He is also accused of using items such as a dustpan to hit the victim who suffered injuries including facial fractures.

On Jan 18, he allegedly slashed the man's hands and legs with a razor blade.

Shahfakhry and the girl are accused of pouring boiling water on the man the next day. He also allegedly mixed his faeces into the victim's Milo and tainted his nasi lemak with baby powder and perfume that day.

Separately, Shahfakhry also faces other charges including methamphetamine consumption. His pre-trial conference will be held on Sept 28.

Two others involved in the man's torment were dealt with in court earlier.

Putri Nuramira Aishah Rosli, 20, was sentenced on Sept 14 to at least a year of reformative training, which involves detention in a centre with a strict regimen that can include foot drills and counselling.

Another teenage girl was also sentenced to at least a year of reformative training in July. She cannot be named because she was only 16 at the time of her offences.

In earlier court proceedings, Deputy Public Prosecutor Selene Yap said the victim has a low IQ.

According to court documents, Putri and the others met at the hotel room to take drugs on Jan 15. The victim started staying in the room on Jan 17.

Shahfakhry allegedly assaulted the man soon after. Court documents did not mention any reason for the alleged attack.

The group continued to abuse the man from Jan 17 to 25, during which one of the girls suggested urinating into a bottle of iced lemon tea before giving it to him. He then drank the tainted drink.

They stopped assaulting him on Jan 25 when they saw he was in a bad state.

On the same day, the victim's social worker and younger sister made police reports as he had not returned home.

The police found the victim in the hotel room and the group was arrested. The man, who was in critical condition, was taken to hospital and warded for about 10 days.