Girl stung by jellyfish while swimming at Changi Beach

A girl was stung by a jellyfish while swimming at Changi Beach and was rushed to hospital by ambulance.

A girl was stung by a jellyfish while swimming at Changi Beach and was rushed to hospital by ambulance.

A passerby told Shin Min Daily News: "The girl was about seven or eight years old and seemed to be injured. There were marks left by the jellyfish's tentacles on her legs."

"At the time, the girl appeared to be in pain but she should be fine," added 41-year-old Zhang Yuliang, who was at Changi Beach at about 3pm on Jan 26.

"Her parents were also there. I believe they were foreigners."

The manager of a nearby restaurant said that the girl's family had asked the restaurant for a cup of hot water.

"The restaurant was quite busy at the time and we didn't pay much attention to the girl's injuries," said 31-year-old Mark.

"But she was wearing a swimsuit and I believe she had gone swimming in the sea. The girl cried and someone called an ambulance.

"This is the second case of jellyfish sting that I know of. There was one last year, but the victim was not seriously injured."

There are notices on the beach reminding people to be aware of box jellyfish and what to do if they encounter jellyfish.

The notice advises people not to swim alone or engage in water sports, to minimise skin exposure, to wear floatation devices and not to approach or touch any jellyfish, whether in the water or washed up on the beach.

There are notices on the beach reminding people to be aware of box jellyfish and what to do if they encounter jellyfish. PHOTO: SHIN MIN DAILY NEWS

The notice also said that being stung by a jellyfish will cause severe pain, leave marks on the skin and cause symptoms such as difficulty breathing, nausea and dizziness.

If you are stung by a jellyfish, you should get to shore immediately and call an ambulance.

The injured should remain calm and not rub the wound with their hands.

The notice also states that the sting should be immersed in sea water or vinegar for at least 30 seconds, and that any tentacles still in the wound should be removed with a towel.