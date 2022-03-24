At a glance: Changes to measures from March 29

Changes include larger group sizes and the lifting of most restrictions for fully-vaccinated visitors entering Singapore.

There will be an easing off on mandatory mask-wearing outdoors from next Tuesday (March 29), as Singapore moves decisively towards a new phase of living with Covid-19.

This was among a number of key changes to measures implemented in the fight against the pandemic that Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong announced on Thursday.

They include larger group sizes and the lifting of most restrictions for fully-vaccinated visitors entering Singapore.

The changes are:

1. Group sizes to double to 10 people

Gatherings will be doubled from the current five persons to 10 people.

2. Three-quarters of staff can return to the office

Up to 75 per cent of employees who can work from home will be allowed to return to their workplaces.

3. Increase capacity limit for events

The capacity limit for larger events and settings - those with more than 1,000 people - will be raised to 75 per cent.

4. Optional mask-wearing outdoors

Wearing masks outdoors, although encouraged, will be optional. But indoor, masks will still be mandatory.

This is because the risk of outdoor transmission is significantly lower, PM Lee said.

Safe distancing requirements will still be maintained, which means groups must maintain the one metre distance, including in masks-off situations.

This will help minimise transmission in mask-off settings.

5. Easing up on cross-border travel

Singapore will drastically streamline testing and quarantine requirements for travellers, PM Lee said.

This simplified Vaccinated Travel Framework will let Singaporeans travel abroad more easily - almost like before Covid-19, he added.

This move will also lift most restrictions for fully vaccinated visitors entering Singapore.

Nearly all the cases here are domestic, originating within the community, he noted, as arrivals from abroad constitute only a very small proportion of cases.

This means Singapore can therefore safely open its borders.