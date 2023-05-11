Golden Retriever fractures arm after hit-and-run in Geylang, owner appeals for witnesses

A two-year-old Golden Retriever suffered a fracture in his forearm after being involved in a hit-and-run incident along Sims Avenue in Geylang on May 3.

Through appeals on Facebook, the owners are hoping to find witnesses and gain more information on what happened.

Details of the accident were briefly shared in two separate posts on Facebook.

The owners shared that their dog, Enzo, was under the care of a pet boarding facility while they were away on a trip.

“The staff was walking him along Geylang Lor 31 (when) our dog got hit and the staff fell onto the floor due to the impact as she was holding onto the leash… The driver drove off without stopping,” one of the posts read.

Speaking to Mothership, Stephanie, who is the sister of Enzo's owner Christy, said the pet boarding facility belonged to a pet shop Enzo had been going to for its daycare services for almost a year now.

She declined to reveal the name of the shop as she does not want them to become a target of hate.

According to Stephanie, the accident happened along Sims Avenue between Lorong 31 and 33 at 9pm to 9:15pm.

Enzo was discharged from the hospital on May 8 and is now recuperating at home.

"He is more alert and is able to walk a little. He is still under monitoring as his appetite is still bad and may need to go back to hospital if he doesn't eat well," Stephanie said.

One witness has reached out to the sisters to share more about what happened prior to the accident.

According to Stephanie, the witness said she was walking her own dogs on the opposite side of the road. She heard a dog barking and noticed Enzo looking at her dogs from between two parked cars on the other side.

Then Enzo took a step forward and was knocked by a car travelling at speed. The dog was apparently "flung a distance, and then run over by the same car".

Unfortunately, the witness could not recall the make and model of the car.

The owners have since filed a police report.