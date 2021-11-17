Grab app disruptions in Singapore, Malaysia and Philippines persist for second day for some users

Grab reiterated on Wednesday (Nov 17) that "core services" had been restored but issues remained.

Some users in Singapore, Malaysia and the Philippines were still reporting problems using the Grab app more than 24 hours since its worst ever outages started occurring on Tuesday (Nov 16).

Grab users across the region took to social media channels to report that ride-hailing and food delivery services were not working.

Some ride-hailing drivers and delivery riders said their jobs were cancelled abruptly, with one adding that the disruption had taken away half the day's income.

In a statement to the media, Grab said its core services have been restored since late Tuesday morning, although some people have still reported intermittent issues.

It added that the company is working hard to address these issues and no customer data has been breached during the outage.

"We apologise to all affected users for the inconvenience," it said.