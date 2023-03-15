Grab driver accepts payment in ringgit to help student without SGD

One Grab driver went out of his way to accept Malaysian ringgit as legal tender to help out an exchange student who did not have local currency on hand.

In a video uploaded on TikTok on Monday (March 13) by Hana, a Thai-Japanese undergraduate from Monash University, the driver is seen counting the change after accepting two RM50 notes (which amounts to S$30) from her, to pay for the $24 cab ride.

The caption in the video read: "I accidentally brought only Malaysian RM. But the grab uncle was so kind to receive RM."

According to Asiaone, Hana said she visited Malaysia two weeks ago, and had ringgit laying on her table, which she took with her after mistaking them for Singapore dollars.

“It's blue and [the value was RM50] so it looks similar [to Singapore's $50 notes],” she added.

She said she realised her mistake only when she was making payment to the driver, who pointed it out.

She offered to get a friend to transfer him the money for the ride, but he declined, insisting he could accept the ringgit.

In the video, the driver can be heard suggesting to Hana to call for a taxi for her next ride, as they accept credit card payments, unlike Grab.

While many in the comments praised the driver for being “kind,” some noted that he might have short-changed her.