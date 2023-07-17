Grab rider swings punches at pedestrian during argument along Yishun walkway

What on earth started the dispute?

A Grab delivery rider was filmed attempting to hit a pedestrian along Yishun Avenue 2 in videos uploaded to the SgFollowsAll and Singapore Incidents Instagram pages.

The incident is believed to have taken place on July 13, around 5pm.

In one clip, a pedestrian and an elderly woman are trying to restrain the delivery rider, who is on a personal mobility device (PMD), telling him to wait for police to arrive.

The unseen pedestrian, who is recording the video, uses his body to block the rider's path, while the elderly woman holds onto the man and his vehicle.

The delivery rider first tries to appeal to them that he has to leave and continue his work, but after a few seconds he turns aggressive and accuses the pedestrian of kicking his PMD.

"You kick my car for what?" he yells, before getting off his PMD and charging towards the pedestrian with his fist balled up.

The pedestrian warns the rider to back off, but the latter continues his aggressive behaviour.

In another clip, taken from a different angle, the rider is seen taking multiple swings at the pedestrian, who dodges as he backtracks.

While most netizens were left wondering what sparked the whole debacle, many were sympathetic to the rider, with some even suggesting that he has a mental disability.