Hari Raya-themed trains and buses spread festive cheer

From Monday to May 21, commuters will be greeted by vibrant hues and floral batik patterns plastering the interiors of some trains, buses and stations.

These Hari Raya-themed trains and buses are a collaboration between the Land Transport Authority and public transport operators SBS Transit and SMRT, as well as the Geylang Serai Constituency Office.

There are five decorated trains across all six rail lines - and five buses - services 7, 12, 28, 70 and 960.

This year’s theme underscores spending quality time with family and friends while revisiting culture and traditions.

The decorations also feature traditions of the festival the children receiving green packets, as well as festive greetings

Commuters can also enjoy similar visual elements on the walls of some train stations like Punggol Station and Paya Lebar Station, which is located near the Geylang Serai bazaar. The Yishun Integrated Transport Hub will also be decorated.

South East District mayor Fahmi Aliman, who launched the Hari Raya themed trains, buses and stations, said its significance lies in letting the commuters soak in the atmosphere of Hari Raya.

“There are messages on strengthening family bonding and seeking forgiveness, as well as sharing of Hari Raya goodies with neighbours,” he said.

“All these bring out the traits of Community of Success - Masyarakat Gemilang, which is theme for the Hari Raya light-up this year.”