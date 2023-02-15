Hawker reunites man with misplaced bag containing $13,000 meant for brother’s funeral

Ms Jalynn Woon was surprised to find a stack of $100 notes inside an unattended bag in front of her bak kut teh stall in Jurong West.

Noticing an unattended sling bag at a table in front of her stall, bak kut teh hawker Ms Jalynn Woon picked it up. To her surprise, she found a large sum of money inside.

Speaking to The Straits Times the 37-year-old said: “I picked it up and saw that there was a thick stack of $100 notes inside, but was not sure of how much the total was.

“I remembered that there was a man seated at the table and decided to keep it in case he came back since it looked like a lot of money.”

The man had eaten his lunch but walked off, leaving his bag behind at the coffee shop in Jurong West. In it was some $13,000 in cash meant to pay for his younger brother’s funeral.

Upon realising his carelessness, he returned to the coffee shop over an hour later, expecting that the bag was lost for good. To his relief, the bag was reproduced by Ms Woon, who works at the Hong Ji Claypot Herbal Bak Kut Teh shop.

Ms Woon said that the man, who identified himself only as Mr Bay, appeared lost and flustered when he returned.

“After thanking me profusely, he told me it was the money was to pay for his younger brother’s funeral,” she said. “I’m not sure if the money was condolence money collected from the funeral as he did not specify.”

Ms Woon added that to express his gratitude, Mr Bay said he would ask his friends patronise her stall.

An account by a STOMP Reader, who referred to Mr Bay as his uncle, said: “Being the person he was, my uncle was pessimistic and did not think his bag would still be at the stall... Fortunately, Ms Woon had kept the bag safe and all the money was intact.

“My uncle is grateful to Ms Woon for her kind gesture and uprightness.”