Hawker sustains multiple burns after fire breaks out at Admiralty coffee shop stall

A stall attendant suffered multiple burns on his arms and legs when a fire broke out at a coffee shop in Admiralty on Wednesday (Nov 16).

According to Shin Min Daily News, the fire occurred at 57˚ Mala Xiang Guo @ Admiralty at China Street Kopitiam around 10.30am.

Madam Lin, 70, who was in the area when the incident occurred, said she saw the stall attendant being wheelchaired away by paramedics. She said his arms, left shoulder, and right leg were bandaged.

Witnesses later identified the man as a cook at the stall.

The manager of the kopitiam, identified only as Mr Lee, said he believes the stall attendant had forgotten to turn the stove off before going to the cashier.

When he returned to the stove, the fire had already broken out.

The fire, which was extinguished by the sprinkler system in the coffee shop, is under investigation, SCDF said.