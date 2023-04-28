HDB unit on the top floor? Think again, says one property agent

When buying a HDB flat, you may want to think twice before opting for an executive maisonette or even a unit on the highest floor.

According to property agent Shiddique Asyraaf, those two flat types, along with a low-floor unit facing a rubbish chute, are ones to stay clear of.

In a TikTok video posted last Saturday (April 22), Asyraaf advised against buying a maisonette, as most of them are “at least 30 years old", which would make them difficult to sell less than 20 years on.

"The [executive maisonette] would be 50 years old [by then]," he explained. "For buyers who intend to fully utilise their CPF and loan up to the maximum valuation limit, they have to be at least 45 years old to buy an executive maisonette."

As a seller, this would limit the pool of buyers considerably, he said.

Valuation limit refers to the purchase price, or the value of the property at the time, whichever is lower. Also, CPF funds may only be used up to a certain point depending on the age of the property.

Not surprisingly, low-floor units facing the rubbish chute aren't the best option either.

Asyraaf said these homes are "one of the more challenging units to sell", for obvious reasons.

Units on the highest floor are typically popular among home buyers – for the view they offer, and exposure to light and breeze, among other things.

But think again, said Asyraaf.

The first issue is the heat due to exposure to the sun, he said.

Then there’s the issue of the lift breakdowns.

While many in the comments section agreed with his points regarding the maisonette and the chute-facing units, they seemed divided over the top-floor flats.

Asyraaf advised first-time buyers on being clear on their priorities and preferences before going house shopping.

Is having an MRT station nearby important? What amenities need to be close by?

It’s probably wise to keep a lookout for clinics, schools and supermarkets.

Then again, while a nearby hospital might sound handy, do consider the constant noise from ambulance sirens.