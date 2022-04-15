Health Minister Ong Ye Kung has dengue fever

Health Minister Ong Ye Kung reminded members of the public to take precautions amid the dengue season.

Health Minister Ong Ye Kung is down with dengue fever.

In a Facebook post on Friday afternoon (April 15), he said he developed muscle aches last Saturday, and initially thought he may have strained himself while exercising.

"As the aches persisted, I took (antigen rapid) tests repeatedly, but all turned out negative," he added in his post.

On Thursday, rashes started to appear all over his arms and body, and he took a blood test, confirming that he had contracted dengue a few days ago.

Mr Ong said his platelet count is slightly lower than normal, but not serious.

"Doctor said I have somehow endured through the illness and may well be on my way to recovery. Just have to make sure I stay hydrated," he added.

"Will take it easy during this long weekend and let my body rest."

He also reminded members of the public to take precautions amid the dengue season.

"Aedes mosquitoes breed in clean water, usually in homes, on the balconies and along the corridors. So get rid of stagnant water, consider using repellent sprays or swatters to keep the mozzies away," added Mr Ong.

In a Facebook post on April 13, the National Environment Agency (NEA) said the number of weekly dengue cases continues to rise sharply, even before the peak dengue season in June.

More than 3,980 dengue cases have been reported since the start of the year, and 646 new cases were reported in the week ending on April 9 - 137 cases more than the previous week.

Currently, the areas of Grove Crescent, Grove Drive and Holland Grove Drive, within the Holland vicinity, make up the largest dengue cluster in Singapore, with more than 270 cases.