Healthcare workers can receive bivalent Covid-19 vaccine from Oct 25

Healthcare workers aged 18 and above and whose last jab was at least five months ago can walk in to receive the bivalent vaccine.

All eligible healthcare workers in the public and private sector will be able to receive Moderna’s updated Spikevax Covid-19 vaccine from Oct 25 due to their higher risk of exposure to Covid-19.

On Friday, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said that healthcare workers who are aged 18 and above and whose last Covid-19 vaccine jab was at least five months ago can walk into any of the nine joint testing and vaccination centres offering the new vaccine.

Moderna’s Spikevax vaccine, also known as the bivalent vaccine, targets both the ancestral strain of Covid-19 and the Omicron variant.

Over 28,000 people have either booked an appointment or taken the bivalent vaccine as at Thursday, MOH said.

The bivalent vaccine was rolled out in Singapore on Oct 14 for people aged 50 and older as a second booster shot on Friday. Their previous jab must be at least five months ago.

It was also offered to those who have yet to achieve minimum protection against Covid-19, which means having received at least three doses of a mRNA vaccine or Nuvaxovid or four doses of Sinovac-CoronaVac.

MOH said that all healthcare workers will need to produce a valid staff pass carrying their name for identification at the joint testing and vaccination centre.

Those without passes may produce a memo bearing the company or organisation’s letterhead or official stamp as proof.

Healthcare institutions can make arrangements for their staff who are unable to visit the centres due to work exigencies to receive the vaccine on-site.

MOH said: “Vaccination remains our primary defence against severe illness due to Covid-19, and we encourage all eligible persons to take the bivalent vaccine when they are able to do so.”