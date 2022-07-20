Heavy rain on Wednesday morning brings reprieve from warm, dry weather

Pedestrians walking in the rain in Toa Payoh on July 20, 2022.

Many Singaporeans woke up to heavy showers on Wednesday morning (July 20).

Rain clouds blanketed the island at around 7.30am, causing heavy rain in certain areas. But the downpour tapered off into a drizzle in most areas by around 10am.

The showers brought relief from days of dry weather, which had resulted in warmer weather here.

Occasional showers are expected till early afternoon on Wednesday, and cloudy weather thereafter for the rest of the day, according to the National Environment Agency (NEA).

The weatherman said last Friday (July 15) that the first few days of the second half of July are expected to be warm and fair; due to stable atmospheric conditions that inhibit the formation of rainclouds.

But rain is expected for the rest of the month as the monsoon rain band is forecast to lie close to the equator, said the Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS), a unit under the NEA.

"This is expected to bring more rainfall over the equatorial South-east Asia region," MSS said in its fortnightly weather outlook.

On most days, short showers, accompanied occasionally by thunder, are expected in the late mornings and afternoons.

The showers could be heavy on some days, due to the convergence of winds over Singapore and the vicinity, MSS added.

Daily temperatures are forecast to range between 24 deg C and 33 deg C for most days, with the wet weather bringing lower daily temperatures of between 23 deg C and 32 deg C on a few days.

Night-time minimum temperatures are expected to hover at about 28 deg C, particularly over the eastern and southern coastal areas.

Singaporeans are advised to keep their umbrellas close for the rest of the month.