Heavy traffic expected at Woodlands, Tuas checkpoints over Hari Raya weekend

Close to 1.4 million travellers cleared the two land checkpoints over the Good Friday weekend period from April 6 to 9.

Travellers heading to Malaysia over the Hari Raya Puasa weekend should expect heavy traffic at the Woodlands and Tuas checkpoints from Thursday to Monday.

The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) on Tuesday advised those going by car or bus to factor in additional waiting time for immigration clearance.

With traffic flow through the checkpoints returning to pre-pandemic levels during peak hours, ICA anticipates that the traffic at both land checkpoints to be similar to that of the Hari Raya Puasa weekend in 2018.

Then, more than 1.5 million people used the land checkpoints, averaging about 380,000 crossings a day, ICA noted. The waiting time for those departing by car was up to three hours.

There were also continuous tailbacks from Malaysia’s checkpoints, resulting in vehicular queues extending beyond Seletar Expressway towards the Woodlands Checkpoint and along Ayer Rajah Expressway towards the Tuas Checkpoint.

More recently, more than 235,000 people left Singapore through the land checkpoints on April 6, ahead of the Good Friday weekend. It was the highest daily exit traffic recorded since land borders with Malaysia reopened about a year ago.

To prevent drivers from using the motorcycle lane to jump ahead of the queue of cars along the viaduct leading into Woodlands Checkpoint, the two lanes on the viaduct have recently been demarcated with continuous double white lines between them, ICA said on April 4.

Enforcement cameras have been installed along the viaduct to identify cars that violate traffic rules by crossing the double white lines. Those caught will face a fine of $150 and four demerit points.

To facilitate immigration clearance and improve travellers’ experience without compromising security, ICA rolled out several initiatives, such as the installation of 64 additional automated gates at the immigration bus halls at the land checkpoints in 2022.

This allows more bus travellers to clear immigration through the automated lanes and more officers can be deployed to areas at the car and motorcycle zones which require more support to manage traffic congestion.

On Sunday, Malaysian news outlet The Star reported that about two million vehicles are expected to enter Johor via the Causeway and the Second Link in conjunction with Hari Raya Puasa.

It noted that congestion is expected in 47 locations, and 27 accident hot spots have been identified in Johor. Some 700 officers and traffic personnel will be deployed to monitor the main roads throughout the state, especially at the hot spots, it added.