Heavy traffic at Woodlands, Tuas checkpoints expected for rest of June: ICA

Heavy traffic on the Causeway on June 9, 2022. ICA said it expects continued heavy traffic for the remainder of June.

The traveller volume through the Woodlands and Tuas checkpoints over the recent weekend from June 17 to 19 has increased to 278,000 per day, compared with 267,000 per day the previous weekend, said the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) on Wednesday (June 22).

The recent weekend's traveller volume is also higher than on the Vesak Day weekend, which saw 224,000 travellers per day, and the Good Friday weekend with 149,000 travellers per day.

Traffic flow through the Woodlands and Tuas checkpoints has been consistently heavy since the start of the June school holidays, said ICA.

ICA expects continued heavy traffic for the remainder of June.

"Travellers can expect delays during this period and are advised to adjust their travel plans, where possible, to avoid being caught in the traffic jams," said ICA.

They are advised to factor in additional time for immigration clearance and avoid the following peak hours:

Departing Singapore

• Saturday (June 25): 6am to 9am, and 9pm to 11.59pm.

• Sunday (June 26): 6am to 8am.

Arriving in Singapore

• Weekdays till June 24: 10pm to 11.59pm.

• Saturday (June 25): 9pm to 11.59pm.

• Sunday (June 26): 6pm to 11.59pm.

Travellers departing via Woodlands Checkpoint should note that the Jabatan Imigresen Malaysia has been upgrading its arrival immigration car booths at Bangunan Sultan Iskandar since June 6, said ICA. Booths that are being upgraded will not be operational.

Before travelling, motorists should check the traffic situation at the land checkpoints on the Land Transport Authority's (LTA) One Motoring website or via the Expressway Monitoring and Advisory System installed on the Bukit Timah Expressway and Ayer Rajah Expressway respectively.

Motorists can also check ICA's Facebook and Twitter accounts for traffic updates.

To avoid getting caught in traffic jams at the land checkpoints, travellers can take either the cross-border bus services provided by public bus operators or the shuttle train services via the Woodlands Train Checkpoint, instead of driving into Malaysia in private vehicles.

To ensure a smooth immigration clearance, travellers are reminded to ensure that their passports have a remaining validity of six months or more.

Singapore permanent residents who have renewed their passports will have to transfer their re-entry permits to the new passports.

Long-term pass holders will need to notify ICA or the Ministry of Manpower of any change in their passport particulars.

Drivers of foreign-registered vehicles entering Singapore must have a valid vehicle entry permit, LTA approval e-mail and Autopass card.

All short-term visitors, including in-principle approval holders, must submit their Singapore arrival card (SGAC) with health declaration within three days prior to their arrival in Singapore.

Arriving travellers who are not fully vaccinated will receive a seven-day stay-home notice via the e-mail address provided in their SGAC declaration.

Travellers should also not bring in prohibited items. They should proactively make declarations to ICA officers if they are carrying dutiable or controlled items.

Departing travellers driving Singapore-registered cars must have at least three-quarters of the tank filled with fuel.

Offenders may be issued with a composition fine of up to $500 or prosecuted in court. They will be turned back at the land checkpoints and barred from proceeding with their journey into Malaysia, said ICA.