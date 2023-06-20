To help the needy, NUS grad sells Malay food for $2.50

Mdm Hani Isnin-Racine, 40, and her husband (left) help her parents (right) to run The $2.50 Shop at Block 1 Jalan Kukoh, #01-16 daily from 3.30am to 2.30pm.

These days, a plate of nasi lemak for $2.50 might seem a rarity.

But not at “The $2.50 Shop” at Jalan Kukoh Food Centre, where almost every dish – from lontong to chicken rice – is priced as advertised.

Recognizing the struggles of needy families and the elderly, Hani Isnin-Racine decided to make her meals at the Malay-Muslim stall pocket-friendly.

The 40-year-old decided to slash the prices soon after helping her mother, Madam Munah, at the stall in July 2021.

Speaking to TNP, Hani said she was moved when people, unable to afford a meal, would sit in front of her stall, eyeing the food.

“I took the initiative to ask them what they wanted to eat,” she said.

“When you see them, you feel for them, especially during inflation where everyone is feeling the pain, even me.”

Madam Hani's mother, Madam Munah, 70, wakes up at 1am daily to prepare and cook the dishes for the stall. PHOTO: HANI ISNIN-RACINE

To maintain the $2.50 business – amid increasing rental and utility costs – Hani and her family have had to make sacrifices.

“When my mum or dad feel like going out and eating something nice, we always share our meals. To help people, we have to feel what they feel too,” Hani said.

“One time, I wanted the iPhone 14 Pro Max, but I told myself not to get it unless my phone was damaged. I have to prioritise, since my parents aren’t getting any younger.

“I need savings to send them on pilgrimage and for their retirement. (When that happens), my sister or my husband and I will handle the shop.”

Hani could have opted for a much different life. She graduated from the National University of Singapore (NUS) with a Double Honours Degree in Economics and Law.

After completing her studies, she worked at a law firm for two months.

But her true passion lay elsewhere.

Her parents had always been selling food, and ever since Hani was two years old, she enjoyed helping her mother peel eggs.

When she left her office job, Hani – with the help of her folks – set up a canteen stall at Queensway Secondary School.

There, she encountered students from underprivileged homes who couldn’t afford a meal every day of the week.

“Once, after school, a student asked me, ‘Cik, is there any food? I can carry or wash the plates for you.’”

Moved by the student's predicament, Hani offered a free meal to the teenager.

Now, at her parents’ stall in Jalan Kukoh, Hani operates daily.

Recently, she had to close shop for a few days when her father needed to visit the hospital for a ligament injury.

“When we resumed our business, an elderly customer asked, ‘Why did you close? I had no food to eat. Everything is expensive (and) I didn’t eat for three days.’

“I felt very sad. I couldn’t imagine my parents going through the same thing,” Hani said.

“Insya Allah (if God wills), if we have the capital and support from Singaporeans, we can open more shops elsewhere or in other countries that require our help. Good food brings people from all over the world together.”