Help for Zhenghua estate households cope with rising cost of living

The vending machines will stock items such as newspapers and medical supplies.

More than 400 less privileged households in the Zhenghua division of the North West District will benefit from a new programme aimed at helping them cope with the rising cost of living.

Under Project Sama Sama @ North West, eligible households in rental flats under the Public Rental Scheme in Zhenghua will be issued $20 in credits monthly for a year starting from July.

These credits can be used to redeem items from vending machines, which operate round the clock, said the North West Community Development Council (CDC) on July 6.

The machines will stock snacks, beverages and newspapers, as well as daily necessities such as hygiene items, cleaning products and medical supplies.

“The programme also provides flexibility of choice for households to choose the items they need, and at their convenience,” said North West CDC.

Households at the estate will be notified of their eligibility, and can enrol by having one member register with their mobile number on the programme’s website.

To encourage regular spending, credits will be issued in the form of a customised QR code at the start of each month, and will expire on the last day of the month, said the council.

The programme was launched on July 6 at Block 634B Senja Road. It is a collaboration between North West CDC, SPH Media and technology firm Auresys.

Mr Alex Yam, the mayor of the North West District, attended the launch ceremony. He said the programme, designed to be fully funded by sponsors, will provide sustained support to households.

“We plan to scale up Project Sama Sama @ North West to more divisions, aiming to help up to 8,000 low-income residents with around $2 million in sponsorships,” he said.

Sponsors of the Zhenghua division include Singapore Pools and Gardenia Singapore.

Companies and individuals who are keen to explore sponsorship opportunities can visit this website for more information.

Households that require help in registering for the programme can approach volunteers at Zhenghua Community Club or the division’s staff for help.