Helper leaves wheelchair-bound woman between 2 parked cars at roadside, goes to buy lottery

PHOTOS: STOMP
Cherlynn Ng
Oct 15, 2022 03:39 pm

A helper apparently 'parked' a wheelchair with an elderly woman in it between two stationary cars by the roadside in Serangoon Gardens and then went to buy lottery.

Stomp user J was concerned to see this on Wednesday (Oct 12), around 5.05pm.

Photos show the woman left unattended between two parked cars while the helper was in the queue at Gerk Chwee Trading, an authorised retailer of Singapore Pools.

J told Stomp: "Helper parked granny on the road between two cars and went to buy her $4.5 million TOTO."

J acknowledged that the helper might have been buying lottery on behalf of the elderly woman, but felt that what she did was unsafe regardless.

"I should have just told the helper off and reminded her that it was extremely dangerous to leave granny on the road alone," J said.

