Heng ah! Huat ah!

First there was the house in Kranji with a giant God of Fortune statue perched on it.

Then there was the boy who went to school in a Fortune Cat costume.

Netizens were feeling charmed and blessed.

And then the two met.

Wow. Huat Ah!

TikTok user Winston Tay uploaded videos of it all.

It seems his son’s school said the boy could wear a traditional costume for Chinese New Year’s eve.

And, well, the Fortune Cat is traditional, right?

The dad asks, though: “He will never be a doctor, will he?”

Whyever not? The way he carries it off, looks like he can be anything he wants.

Then they arrive at the Kranji house. And there’s the boy prancing around, beckoning all the good fortune in.

They were visiting relatives for CNY.

One of the comments said: “This must be a very fun family!”

Watch two of the videos here: