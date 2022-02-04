 Heng ah! Huat ah!, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Heng ah! Huat ah!

PHOTOS: WINSTON TAY / TIKTOK
Feb 04, 2022 04:20 pm

First there was the house in Kranji with a giant God of Fortune statue perched on it.

Then there was the boy who went to school in a Fortune Cat costume.

Netizens were feeling charmed and blessed.

And then the two met.

Wow. Huat Ah!

TikTok user Winston Tay uploaded videos of it all.

CNY song in Malay, by Malays a big hit in Malaysia
Music

Ever heard Dong Dong Qiang - in Malay?

It seems his son’s school said the boy could wear a traditional costume for Chinese New Year’s eve.

And, well, the Fortune Cat is traditional, right?

The dad asks, though: “He will never be a doctor, will he?”

Whyever not? The way he carries it off, looks like he can be anything he wants.

Then they arrive at the Kranji house. And there’s the boy prancing around, beckoning all the good fortune in.

They were visiting relatives for CNY.

One of the comments said: “This must be a very fun family!”

Watch two of the videos here:

 

@wordsofwinston Son went to school dressed as a fortune cat #CNY2022 #hengonghuat #fyp #foryoupage #asiandad ♬ 兴旺发 - 钟小萍

 

 

@wordsofwinston Questions? Lai. #SGFortuneCat #OverzealousCNYDecorations #CNY2022 #fyp ♬ The Magic Bomb (Questions I Get Asked) [Extended Mix] - Hoàng Read

 

