Hopes for VTL-like arrangement for land travel to Malaysia 'in a few weeks'

The opening of land borders is much anticipated among residents on both sides of the Causeway.

SINGAPORE - The land border between Singapore and Malaysia could reopen in a few weeks' time under a "Vaccinated Travel Lane-like arrangement", in what could be a major step in easing the 20-month segregation of the two neighbouring countries that has caused a lot of strain on families.

Without providing further details, co-chair of the Covid-19 task force and Trade and Industry Minister Gan Kim Yong on Monday (Nov 15) said that discussions with Malaysia are progressing well.

"We are working to launch this soon, hopefully in a few weeks' time," he said of the phased opening of Woodlands Causeway and Tuas Second Link. "Singapore and Malaysia share close ties on many fronts, especially among our people.

The opening of land borders is much anticipated among residents on both sides of the Causeway, and is seen as a more affordable and convenient way for people in both countries to travel.

Before the pandemic, Woodlands Causeway and Tuas Second Link together saw about 415,000 travellers daily.

More than 100,000 Malaysians continue to live and work here despite the travel restrictions.

Speaking at a press conference by the multi-ministry task force tackling Covid-19 on Monday, Mr Gan acknowledged the toil border restrictions have had on Singaporeans and Malaysians.

"Many families have been separated from one another for a long time because of border restrictions. We hope this land link arrangement will allow many of them to be reunited and they will be one of our priorities," he said.