'Housemate from hell' who smoked 10 cigarettes a day drives out 2 tenants, police reports made

Three of them used to live in the rental flat. But two have since moved out on account of the “housemate from hell”, according to one of them.

Stomper S, her housemate Seow and another tenant shared the same HDB flat under the Joint Singles Scheme Operator-Run Pilot.

"Since Seow came into the picture, everything went south," said the Stomper.

"On Seow's first night with us in September, she ruffled the other housemate's feathers because she played games at a loud volume till 11.30pm.

"After this, there were a string of other incidents that led to our housemate moving to another unit at the end of the month."

Then it was just the Stomper and Seow living in the flat.

"At first, Seow and I were on good terms, but things went sour because of her smoking habit – she smoked inside the flat since Day One… more than 10 cigarettes a day."

A non-smoker, the Stomper added: "In our Tenancy Agreement, it's clearly stated that she cannot smoke in the flat.

"After a few days, I had sore eyes, sore throat, cough, headache and spots started to appear on my face. One time, my eczema flared up and my (doctor) was so concerned that he sent me to the A&E. I told Seow about this, but she didn't budge. She still smoked inside the flat.”

Stomper S said that after numerous failed attempts to talk to her, she approached the flat management over the matter.

"After a few complaints to the flat management, Seow unwillingly went out to smoke, but she smoked at the gate and blew the smoke into the flat."

"So I filed a police report and complained to HDB, but both the police officer and HDB said it was under the flat management's jurisdiction."

The Stomper said Seow would begin slamming the gate whenever she went outside for a smoke late at night.

"On one occasion, I was fed up with her slamming the gate and shouted at her to slam it harder till it breaks. So she started calling me a 'crazy woman'. She went out of the flat and shouted 'mad woman here, come and see the crazy woman.'

The Stomper made another police report when she suspected that her liquid hand soap and shower gel were tempered with. "I started to feel a burning sensation on my skin and developed rashes," she said.

In response to a Stomp query, the police confirmed that the reports were lodged.

The Stomper said: "I've now moved to another unit because I really cannot tolerate her behaviour… my peace and health is of utmost importance to me."