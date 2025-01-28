How much hongbao money will you be getting this Chinese New Year?

Almost one in four indicated they would give a generous amount of $50 to $100 per hongbao.

As Chinese New Year approaches, the festival brings along one of the most beloved traditions – receiving hongbaos. But how much can you expect to receive this year?

The New Paper spoke to 50 people, ranging from young adults to seniors, to find out the trends in hongbao giving this year.

Almost one in four indicated they would give a generous amount of $50 to $100 per hongbao, while 30 per cent planned to give $20 to $50. The rest said they would give less than $20 or over $100 per packet.

The larger sums are reserved for closer family members or special relationships.

Of the 50 respondents, 38 per cent said they typically give out about 11 to 20 hongbaos and 28 per cent give hongbao to more than 20 people.

The Straits Times reported that more Singaporeans have been using digital hongbao instead of physical red packets since the use of e-hongbao was encouraged during the Covid-19 pandemic.

However, almost all of the 50 respondents still prefer to use cash but only a few of them chose to queue at banks for crisp new notes, citing tradition as the key reason.

Whether it’s a crisp note or a digital transfer, $20 or $100, the hongbao tradition remains a cherished part of Chinese New Year, bringing joy, prosperity and connection to families during the festive season.