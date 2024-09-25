How often do Singaporeans shower?

The magic number? It seems "twice a day" is the resounding chorus when it comes to shower frequency.

The tropical heat is relentless, pushing us towards the cool relief of an air-conditioned mall or, for many, a refreshing shower.

But how often are Singaporeans really lathering up? A recent survey conducted by TNP reveals intriguing insights into the showering habits of our island nation.

The survey, which garnered responses from 65 individuals, offers a glimpse into the hygiene routines of a diverse group.

Participants ranged in age from 18 to 65 and above, with a majority falling within the 25-34 age bracket (35.4 per cent). Females represented a significant portion of respondents (63.1 per cent), with males accounting for the remaining 36.9 per cent.

Residential locations indicated respondents predominantly lived in HDB flats (78.5 per cent). Occupationally, full-time employed individuals dominated the pool (87.7 per cent).

Unsurprisingly, the majority of respondents (73.8 per cent) reported their occupations as mostly sedentary, reflecting Singapore's white-collar workforce. Public transport emerged as the primary mode of transport for commuting (80 per cent), underscoring the reliance on our bus and MRT network.

Thank goodness nobody answered "None".

A whopping 66.2 per cent of respondents confirmed they hit the showers twice daily during the weekdays, with a slight dip to 55.4 per cent on weekends. This suggests that for most, showering is not just about cleanliness but also about incorporating freshness into their daily routines. One respondent aptly summarised this sentiment, stating that they “can’t get in bed without showering and getting hair washed if coming from outdoors." However, a small but significant minority (29.2 per cent) challenge this norm, opting for just one shower per day during the weekdays. Their reasons, while less common, are no less valid. Some, particularly those with less physically demanding jobs or commutes that involve less exposure to the elements, simply don't feel the need to shower more frequently. One respondent, who showers once daily, confessed: "I shower at night before bed and only wash my face in the morning." This nighttime routine suggests a desire to cleanse away the day before bed, rather than a need for feeling "fresh" throughout the day. Others also expressed concerns about the environmental impact of frequent showering.

Weekends are for relaxing, after all.

However, this once-a-day approach does appear to come with its share of social stigma.

"Some people think it's weird to shower fewer than twice a day," added one respondent, highlighting the social pressure that can come with choosing a less water-intensive hygiene routine.

Another respondent, who identifies as a once-a-day showerer, lamented: "The expectation to shower in the morning has caused a divide between my friends and me.”

This anecdote reveals the potential for judgment and even conflict when personal hygiene habits deviate from the perceived norm.

Interestingly, another once-a-day showerer observed that there is a stereotype of a race of people skipping morning showers.

While this comment might be tongue-in-cheek, it hints at the potential for cultural backgrounds and generational habits to influence showering norms.

Indeed, cultural practices play a significant role in shaping showering habits. One respondent shared that she was currently refraining from showering as part of her postpartum confinement, adhering to the traditional practice.

"I’m not allowed to shower in the one-month confinement, can only rinse in a certain herbal bath mix," she explained.

This highlights how cultural beliefs, particularly those related to health and well-being, can significantly impact showering routines.

Ultimately, while showering twice a day appears to be the norm in Singapore, motivated by a combination of hygiene and climatic considerations, it's clear that a spectrum of habits exists.

Individual needs, environmental concerns, cultural beliefs and personal preferences all contribute to the diverse tapestry of showering practices in our nation.

So, whether you're a twice-a-day devotee or a once-is-enough advocate, the key takeaway is simple: do what makes you feel clean, confident and ready to face another day in sunny Singapore.