Hwa Chong raps staff, suspends him from sexuality education over anti-LGBTQ content

A Hwa Chong Institution (HCI) staff member who gave a presentation on sexuality to students containing discriminatory content not approved by the school has been reprimanded and suspended from delivering such lessons.

In response to queries from The Straits Times on Monday (July 18), a school spokesperson said HCI is aware of the incident, which happened last Wednesday (July 13).

She said: "We are aware of the incident which took place during a presentation on sexuality where a staff member incorporated content outside the scope of the Ministry of Education's (MOE) Sexuality Education curriculum into his slides.

"The views presented were the individual staff's personal perspectives and not representative of the position of the school or MOE."

The staff member is understood to have delivered the presentation to the school's Secondary 4 cohort, where a portion of it contained content casting lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ) people in a negative light.

According to images of the presentation that have gone viral on social media and that were seen by ST, the staff member shared slides containing statistics such as how 58 per cent of homosexuals have problems with intestinal worms and one in 15 homosexuals is a paedophile.

The slides also associated homosexuality with problems such as alcoholism and sexual assault.

The spokesperson added: "We take a serious view of this incident and have met up with our students to address their concerns. To ensure that such incidents are not repeated, we will also review our processes."