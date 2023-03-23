'I chope for my friend': Driver in disbelief as man stands defiantly in parking space
Like tissue paper packets at hawker centres, using your person to “chope” a parking space is fast becoming a trend.
A driver was left frustrated when a man stood in the middle of a parking space in Sixth Avenue as he attempted to reverse park.
In a TikTok video he uploaded via his dashcam, user Joepele3 reverses into a space where a man in a red polo is standing while casually sipping a beverage.
The man refuses to budge no matter how close the car gets.
When the driver emerges, he says: "I'm chope-ing the lot for my friend, he's right there," while gesturing behind him.
The driver is incredulous, and can be heard saying: "Are you serious? My goodness!"
He then gets back into his car and drives off.
Thankfully for the red-shirted man, this driver was calm and placid. In May last year, another woman tried a similar move, “parking herself” at a carpark space in Marina Bay Sands.
That time, the driver wasn't having any of it, and proceeded to reverse into the lot anyway.
