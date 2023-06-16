'I could have donated the $5 instead': Woman buys stained top off TikTok Live

It is not uncommon to be disappointed by items bought online.

Although online shopping has opened up a new world of convenience, it still cannot make up for not actually seeing and feeling your purchases in person.

One woman learnt this the hard way when she bought a top that a TikTok account sold during a live video.

The Stomper said that @Enchant.sg recently did a TikTok Live with two young women selling pre-loved, or secondhand, items.

"They did show the items to the viewers but as everyone knows, sometimes the resolution can be quite bad. It was a flash-and-go kind of live," she said.

"This light blue top caught my attention and I decided to get it.

"I myself am a seller on other platforms. Tops that are as good as new are sold at a maximum of $6, those that are not are $2, or even free. Even if the item has a small defect and is free, I would still inform buyers to let them know.

"I didn't expect myself to get an item for $5 that was meant for the trash. As you can see, every single area of the top was dirty, as if it had been worn for a very long period of time without washing.

"The front, back, shoulders and armpit (areas) were stained!"

The buyer told Stomp that the seller apparently refused to issue her a refund after she raised the issue with them.

"I do donate regularly as well (but) I can't even allow myself to donate this kind of item. And they actually sold it.

"To all buyers out there, it's good to double-check with sellers at all times. Buy at your own risk.

"I could have donated the $5 to someone who needed it."