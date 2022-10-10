'I pay for my Hokkien mee': MP Sun Xueling responds to netizens who accuse her of getting a free meal

Ain’t no such thing as a free meal.

Minister of State for Home Affairs Sun Xueling testified to that on social media, when she rebuffed falsehoods that she eats for free at a coffeeshop.

In a post on Oct 10, the MP for Punggol West said: "I pay for my Hokkien mee and I wait to collect it like everyone else."

Ms Sun was responding to netizens who had accused her of having a "free meal again" after she shared on social media last Saturday (Oct 8) that she had the dish for breakfast at a coffeeshop in Punggol.

"When I reply to their comment online that I paid for my Hokkien mee and that their comment is factually incorrect, they quickly delete the thread," Ms Sun wrote.

"A lady in the crowd exclaimed that I get my mee earlier than others because I'm an MP, which is factually incorrect," she added.

Addressing those who spread such falsehoods, the 43-year-old said: "The world will be a better place if we use our energies productively and positively.”

In the comments, several netizens wrote messages of support to Sun.

"Sorry to hear about you having to deal with this. Do keep up your good work in the community, as well as serving others with your positive energy," said one comment.

Speaker of Parliament ​​Tan Chuan-Jin also gave Ms Sun a "thumbs up" emoji in the comments section.