ICA seizes 3 swords spotted in shipping container at Tanjong Pagar Scanning Station

The katanas were found hidden in a consignment labelled as "playing cards".

Three katana swords were seized by the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) from an inbound container at the Tanjong Pagar Scanning Station on Feb 8, the agency said in a Facebook post on Thursday (March 10).

The ICA said its officers noticed suspicious images while scanning the cargo-laden container and proceeded to have the container unstuffed.

The katanas were found hidden in a consignment labelled as "playing cards".

Photos by the ICA showed the swords hidden inside cardboard boxes.

The ICA said safeguarding Singapore's borders is its top priority.

"Similar concealment methods may also be used by terrorists to smuggle security items into Singapore. ICA will continue to conduct security checks to detect and deter smuggling attempts, to keep Singapore safe," it added.

Katana swords are Japanese swords characterised by a curved, single-edged blade.

The import of such weapons without a licence is prohibited under the Arms and Explosives Act 1913.

Those who do so face a fine of up to $10,000 and jail of up to three years.

When contacted on Thursday, the Singapore Police Force said the case is still under investigation. For the same reason, the ICA said it cannot reveal where the container originated from.