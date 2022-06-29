 ICA seizes 3,600 e-vaporiser refill pods falsely declared as lipsticks, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Singapore

ICA seizes 3,600 e-vaporiser refill pods falsely declared as lipsticks

ICA seizes 3,600 e-vaporiser refill pods falsely declared as lipsticks
ICA officers noticed anomalies in scanned x-ray images of parcel packages declared as "Matte Lipstick New Viral ydby".PHOTO: IMMIGRATION & CHECKPOINTS AUTHORITY/FACEBOOK
Aditi Bharade
Jun 29, 2022 09:43 am

An attempt to smuggle e-vaporiser refill pods, falsely declared as lipsticks, has been foiled by Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) officers.

They had noticed anomalies in the scanned x-ray images of parcel packages declared as "Matte Lipstick New Viral ydby", ICA said in a Facebook post on Tuesday (June 28).

The 3,600 e-vaporiser refill pods seized at Changi Airfreight Centre will be referred to the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) for further investigations, ICA added.

In the Facebook post, it also flagged the method of concealment as concerning, and said people could smuggle security-sensitive items into Singapore disguised as something else.

In a recent update, HSA said that the number of e-vaporiser cases it handled had gone up significantly from 1,565 in 2017 to 7,593 last year.

A total of 1,212 people were caught for using or possessing e-vaporisers up until March this year.

Many Singaporeans entering Malaysia make this shop one of their first stops after a visit to a petrol station.
Singapore

S'poreans flock to JB vape shops to buy buy e-cigarettes

Related Stories

SMRT files police report after man seen allegedly vaping on train

Vape refill pods and chewing tobacco seized from Malaysian lorry at Tuas Checkpoint: ICA

400 e-vaporisers, 8,100 refill pods seized at Woodlands Checkpoint as ICA foils smuggling attempt

The use and sale of these products were banned in Singapore on Feb 1, 2018.

Those caught purchasing, using or having them in their possession are liable to a fine of up to $2,000.

 

𝙏𝙝𝙚 𝙨𝙢𝙤𝙠𝙞𝙚𝙨𝙩 𝙠𝙞𝙨𝙨 💋 On 21 June, ICA officers at Changi Airfreight Centre foiled an attempt to smuggle 3,600...

Posted by Immigration & Checkpoints Authority on Tuesday, June 28, 2022
More On This Topic
Smuggling attempt foiled as 17 dogs and 8,520 vape pods found in lorry from Malaysia
Brisk business at vape shops in JB as S'poreans return to buy e-cigarettes

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

E-CIGARETTES/VAPINGHEALTH SCIENCES AUTHORITYsmuggling