 ICA seizes 4,999 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes hidden in bags of kitchen towel rolls, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Singapore

ICA seizes 4,999 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes hidden in bags of kitchen towel rolls

ICA seizes 4,999 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes hidden in bags of kitchen towel rolls
The contraband cigarettes were hidden within a consignment of kitchen towel rolls in a Malaysia-registered lorry.PHOTOS: ICA
Wong Shiying
May 31, 2023 10:31 pm

The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) on May 25 foiled an attempt to smuggle 4,999 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes from Malaysia into Singapore.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, ICA said a Malaysia-registered lorry was profiled for enhanced checks at Tuas Checkpoint and its officers found the cigarettes within bags of kitchen towel rolls.

The case has been referred to Singapore Customs for further investigations.

Earlier on April 18, ICA thwarted plans to smuggle 314 cartons and 1,558 packets of duty-unpaid cigarettes.

A video posted by ICA on Facebook showed officers unearthing the cigarettes from various parts of a Malaysia-registered silver Honda, including from under its bonnet.

The largest haul of duty-unpaid cigarettes at land checkpoints so far in 2023 was 12,708 cartons on Jan 18 at Tuas Checkpoint.

The total amount of duties and GST recovered was $18,491 and the total penalty imposed was close to $28,000.
Singapore

Travellers caught not clearing duties and taxes at airport

Related Stories

Clearance rate at Woodlands Checkpoint bus hall higher with automated lanes

Moneylenders hound man’s ex-landlord after he fails to report change of address

Indonesian duo stopped at Cruise Centre with over $35k in undeclared cash

 

𝐑𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐃𝐞𝐞𝐩 On 25 May 23, ICA officers at Tuas Checkpoint foiled an attempt to smuggle a large quantity of...

Posted by Immigration & Checkpoints Authority on Wednesday, May 31, 2023
More On This Topic
Over 6,500 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes found in steel beams on lorry at Tuas Checkpoint
Over 300 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes found in car at Woodlands Checkpoint

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

ICAcrimesmuggling