Iguana knows how to stop the traffic

The iguana cut across the busy Lentor Avenue, bringing several vehicles to a halt.

Wow, someone please make this little guy a traffic warden. Or a trainer who can teach others how to stop vehicles on a busy road.

See that firm commanding pose that got a bus driver and other motorists to step out on to Lentor Avenue on Sunday afternoon.

In a video posted on the SG PCN Cyclist Facebook page, user Ivan Goh said the incident took place near Yishun stadium.

“Several times the Iguana swept it's tail defensively while we were trying to lead him out of the road,” the post said.

The animal finally got under the bus and when it drove off, managed to make it safely to the road divider.

It was last seen there, clambering up a tree.

Other users commented on the possibility of the creature being an abandoned pet, and wondered about the safety of the drivers who had stepped out on to the road.

Some were concerned that it would try to leave the divider and end up as roadkill. Or joked that it’s a mini Godzilla or must have been on it’s way to meet the otters.

And one said it was there to “seek revenge” on Ultraman.

