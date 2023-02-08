Ikea investigating bug issues in sofa range after TikTok video shows ‘infested’ furniture

A customer claimed the insects spread around her house to other wood furniture, and that she called Ikea three times about the incident.

Ikea is looking into possible insect infestation in its sofa range after a customer posted on video hosting platform TikTok a video showing black bugs swarming a grey sofa she bought from the furniture giant.

In the video that was uploaded on Monday, TikTok user Qierra Choo said she noticed “tiny bugs” on the floor and flipped over the sofa, which she bought in October 2022, revealing the black insects.

She claimed the insects spread around her house to other wood furniture, and that she called Ikea three times about the incident.

In response to queries from The Straits Times, an Ikea spokesman said on Wednesday: “All our natural products are treated before packaging and distribution. However, bug issues such as this, can come from any source, and can be extremely difficult to track.”

The problem might originate in supplier or manufacturer premises, shipping containers, ports, external warehousing, or other areas, she said.

Ikea has launched an internal investigation, which includes looking into the packaging of the sofa range, she added.

The Ikea spokesman noted that the customer contacted them on Jan 30, and said the company resolved the incident with the customer on Tuesday.

Any customer who feels uncomfortable with owning the same product can bring it to an Ikea store for a full refund, or contact their customer service, she said.

ST has asked Ikea to identify the sofa model in question.

The spokesman added that Ikea’s outlets conduct monthly checks and audits, and have pest control processes across retail floors, warehouses, restaurants and bistros. There were no reports or incidents of insect infestation at the outlets, she said.

Ikea Singapore has reached out to Ikea global for support.

This follows a previous incident in December, when the seagrass-woven Knipsa storage basket was removed from shelves after a TikTok user alleged six baskets she bought were infested with insects.

In a video posted on TikTok, she can be seen taking a basket on display in an Ikea showroom and knocking it on the floor a few times, so that black insects fall on the floor.

A check on Wednesday revealed that the Knipsa basket cannot be found on Ikea Singapore’s website.