I’ll never waver from purpose, independence of mind: Presidential candidate Tharman Shanmugaratnam

Mr Tharman Shanmugaratnam pledged to give active attention to the traditional and longstanding roles of the president.

In his first candidate broadcast of the presidential election, former senior minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam sought to emphasise his independence of mind and the need to have respect for all – the theme of his campaign.

Addressing voters in English on Thursday evening, Mr Tharman, 66, pledged to give active attention to the traditional and longstanding roles of the president, by serving as a unifying figure at home and advancing Singapore’s interests abroad.

He said he would also draw on his knowledge and reputation for independent thinking, to safeguard the nation’s reserves and the integrity of its public service.

He noted that now, more than before, Singapore must deepen its solidarity.

“I believe I can now best serve Singapore not in politics, but as your president, standing above politics,” he added.

Here are five key takeaways from his speech:

1. Go beyond government policies

Mr Tharman said the more than two decades he spent working on the ground has deepened his commitment to making Singapore a fairer, more compassionate and inclusive society.

However, while government policies are important in achieving this, he said it goes much deeper than that.

Highlighting seniors, caregivers, mature workers and young families, Mr Tharman said it is about knowing that if one group of people loses hope, all Singaporeans will have less hope as well.

He added: “It is about the respect and friendship we extend to each other, regardless of our background and educational achievements; regardless of race or religion, or any other differences.”

2. Diversity, not division

Mr Tharman said the elected presidency will become more important as the challenges that Singapore faces will grow – reiterating a point he made during his thank-you speech and subsequent media interview on Nomination Day.

Painting a picture of an increasingly divided and unstable world, he noted that global crises are already breaking out more often, and they will test all countries, especially smaller ones such as Singapore.

Domestically, Mr Tharman said the Republic is becoming a democracy with more diverse views, which is “inevitable and healthy”.

“But our real challenge as Singaporeans is to ensure that this diversity of views does not lead us to a more divided society, like many others.”

3. Culture of respect

Mr Tharman said there is a need to strengthen the culture of respect for all Singaporeans in years to come.

Noting that this cannot be achieved from the top down, he said his mission is to support initiatives on the ground.

He called on Singaporeans to respect:

Every skill and job

Those who start life with a disadvantage, those with special needs, and anyone who needs a second or third chance

Senior citizens, and extend care and friendship to the growing number of people who live alone

All who need support to preserve their mental well-being

Homemakers, including those who want to return to the workplace after some years of looking after the family

Different views and political leanings

Talents in the arts and sports

Different faiths

4. Promote S’pore’s interests and fulfil constitutional duties

In an increasingly turbulent world, Mr Tharman said Singapore must never become just another small country.

“If you elect me as president, I will also build on both my experience in Government and my international standing to promote Singapore’s interests, and to project our voice of reason,” he added.

He said he would be thorough and impartial in fulfilling the constitutional duties of the president as well.

This is with regard to keeping the public service honest and first-rate, as well as the prudent use of the reserves, which Mr Tharman said give Singapore significant advantage in a profoundly uncertain future and must be made to last.

“In holding the ‘second key’ to our reserves, I will ensure they serve the interests of today’s generation of adults still working or retired, as well as the young who do not yet have a vote, and future generations of Singaporeans,” he said.

5. Independence of mind

Summing up, Mr Tharman said he will not only bring deep expertise and long experience to the presidency, but also an independence of mind that he has held onto throughout his life, and his belief that Singapore can be a fairer and better society.

“They are what I have been known for, both within and outside government,” he added.

Recounting how he made his way up the public service as a non-scholar to the highest levels, Mr Tharman said his path has never been predictable or assured.

“While the president stands apart from the Government, and does not make policies, I will never waver from this purpose in my life and independence of mind as I fulfil my duties.”

He added: “I am an optimist in our future.”