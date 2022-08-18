Illegal drugs worth $268,000 seized, 5 men and 2 women arrested in CNB raids

A blue Ikea bag, which contained heroin and Ice, recovered from a rubbish chute in Boon Lay Drive, on Aug 17, 2022.

A total of about 2,555g of heroin, 10g of ‘Ice’ and 26g of cannabis were seized in an operation at Boon Lay Drive on Aug 17, 2022.

The Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) arrested seven people in anti-drug operations on Wednesday (Aug 17).

When its officers raided a unit at Boon Lay Drive that morning, two men, aged 37 and 39, struggled violently in a bid to escape. The officers used necessary force to subdue and arrest them, said CNB.

They also arrested a 41-year-old woman who was hiding behind a condiments rack in the unit.

About 26g of cannabis, three tablets believed to be controlled drugs and drug paraphernalia were seized, while about 26g of heroin and 10g of "Ice" were found among the belongings of one of the men.

The officers also recovered a blue Ikea bag from a rubbish chute containing seven bundles and packets that had about 2.52kg of heroin and various drug paraphernalia, which the suspects were believed to have tried to dispose of.

In a second operation on the same day, CNB officers raided a unit at Fernvale Street and arrested a 30-year-old man and 28-year-old woman.

About 1.13kg of heroin, 4g of "Ice", 2g of vegetable matter believed to contain controlled drugs, one tablet believed to be a controlled drug, and drug paraphernalia were found and seized.

In a follow-up operation that evening, CNB officers stopped a vehicle at Clementi Road and arrested two men aged 29 and 40.

About 85g of heroin and one tablet believed to be a controlled drug were recovered from the vehicle.

CNB said the drug seizures have an estimated street value of $268,000. The more than 3.7kg of heroin seized can feed the addiction of about 1,780 abusers for a week.

Those found guilty of trafficking more than 15g of pure heroin may face the death penalty.

Investigations are ongoing.