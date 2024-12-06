'I'm thankful to be alive': Pregnant woman's Yishun crash terror

Six months pregnant with her first child, the woman, surnamed Lee, is thankfully alive but shaken after the terrifying ordeal.

A routine drive to work turned into a nightmare for a 31-year-old pregnant woman when her car was flipped in a dramatic collision at Yishun Avenue 2.

The accident occurred around 8.50am on Nov 27. Ms Lee's car was struck by another vehicle that allegedly ran a red light, sending her car careening across the road before landing upside down.

"I'm just going straight, with the green light, travelling at normal speed. Then the other car just dashed across the red light," Lee recalled, speaking to Mothership a week after the incident. "At a very fast speed, so I didn't have time to react... [then] oh my God, the car just overturned."

Dramatic dashcam footage corroborates Ms Lee's account, showing the silver car slamming into the side of her vehicle. The impact sent her car spinning before flipping onto its roof.

Ms Lee's first instinct was to protect her unborn baby.

"Despite the suddenness of the impact, Lee's instinctive reaction was to 'shield [her] tummy' because she was pregnant," she said. "I still remember the windscreen just shattered in front of me… I was just hoping the baby would be okay."

Trapped and upside down, Ms Lee struggled to free herself from her seatbelt. Fearing her car might explode, she desperately tried to escape.

A Good Samaritan passer-by rushed to her aid, helping her out of the wreckage. Other motorists stopped to help direct traffic until an ambulance arrived.

Ms Lee was rushed to hospital and subjected to a battery of tests to assess her condition and the health of her baby.

Suffering from bruises and persistent headaches, she was discharged on Dec 1 but continues to undergo medical checks.

"I'm thankful to be alive," said Ms Lee. "I just hope that the baby and myself will be okay."

She has filed a police report and engaged a solicitor to pursue legal action against the other driver, seeking compensation for her medical bills and her car, which is likely a write-off. She has yet to have any contact with the driver responsible for the crash.

"I did not manage to speak to the other driver, I don't even have his particulars or anything," she confirmed.

The trauma of the accident has left Ms Lee deeply shaken. She admits to being “traumatised” and is unable to drive at the moment.

Her husband, 35, was distraught when he learned of the accident.

"He even thought that he might have to make a difficult decision, and choose between mother and baby. It's a very real situation... he was definitely very worried."

Ms Lee hopes her ordeal will serve as a stark reminder about road safety.

"I hope nobody will need to go through the traumatic experience that I've gone through," she pleaded.

"Never would I have thought that it could have been my last time travelling to work, and the last goodbye I would say to my husband when leaving the house. It could have been a potential loss of two lives, because of one reckless driver."

Police investigations are ongoing.