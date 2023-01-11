'Inconsiderate' passengers blast music on portable speaker, sing along on NEL train

"Na na na na every day..."

A group of passengers was caught on video singing along to the song Replay by British Virgin Islands singer Iyaz played on their speaker on the MRT train.

A Stomper who shared the four-second video said it happened on the North-East Line on Dec 27.

The video shows two men and a woman bopping to the song with the woman even busting out a dance move. Another man can be seen holding up a wireless portable speaker.

"They did it for like three songs, so like nine minutes," said the Stomper.

"Most of the people were looking at them. I feel that they must respect the other people inside the train because they were so noisy."

In 2021, two men were investigated by the police for affray after fighting on a train. The cause of their dispute? One of them was apparently playing music too loudly.