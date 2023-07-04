Insurance being considered for CPF savings lost to scams; 9 recent cases involving $124k in losses

The recent CPF scam cases were flagged in a joint statement by the CPF Board, GovTech and the police on June 29.

Insurance to assist in the recovery of CPF money lost to scams is being considered under a framework that involves financial institutions, telcos and other entities.

On Tuesday, following questions from several MPs on scam cases involving CPF savings that saw losses amounting to $124,000, Minister for Manpower Tan See Leng said in Parliament the Government was engaging various industry stakeholders on the protection of CPF money.

He was responding to a question from Associate Professor Jamus Lim (Sengkang GRC) on whether the Government has considered initiatives involving insurance.

Said Dr Lim: “In usual banking-related frauds, insurance plays a big part in helping to recover fraudulent monies. And in this case, CPF is both a mandatory saving scheme, but is also a very, very big supplier.

“So, it may be possible to secure a fairly competitive insurance rate for the purposes of doing this kind of additional protection.”

Dr Tan said this comes under the shared responsibility framework for which a public consultation paper is being planned to be released in the third quarter of 2023.

A framework for the equitable sharing of losses suffered by scam victims was announced in Feb 2022. Five months later, the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) said a draft for the framework had been delayed due to the complexity of the issues involved.

The recent CPF scam cases were flagged in a joint statement by the CPF Board, Government Technology Agency (GovTech) and police on June 29.

The victim, using an Android phone, clicks on advertisements on social media where an item is sold cheaply and receives a link to download an installation file from a third-party app store to buy the item. A malware is installed on the phone when the file has been downloaded.

The scammer then calls or texts the victim and tells him to turn on accessibility services on the phone, which allows the scammer to take control of it.

The scammer may also log in to the victim’s CPF account through Singpass, to withdraw money.

The CPF withdrawal, which is paid to the CPF member’s verified bank account, can then be transferred from the bank account by the scammer using the stolen credentials.

Since January, the police has received more than 700 reports of victims having downloaded malware onto their phones, with more than $8 million worth of savings lost.

Dr Tan said on Tuesday that based on investigations, there have been nine cases involving unauthorised CPF withdrawals, resulting in $124,000 lost in CPF savings.

He said the police had prevented the ninth case from suffering any losses as they were able to stop the money transfer in time.

Dr Tan said the victims were aged between 55 and 80 years old.

He was responding to a question from Mr Melvin Yong (Radin Mas) on the demographic of the victims, as his constituency has many seniors aged above 60.

As a precaution, CPF Board and GovTech said they have introduced Singpass face verification during login to protect vulnerable members who access CPF e-services.

This additional security feature applies to suspicious or higher-risk logins. For example, Android users and those aged 55 and above may be prompted to log in with the feature to combat the latest scam tactics.

Mr Gerald Giam (Aljunied GRC) asked whether there was a potential vulnerability as scammers were able to get Singpass passwords after taking control of the phones.

Dr Tan said there were many reasons why passwords could have been stored in the phones, like being kept in the notes.

He highlighted measures including initiatives currently worked on by banks, MAS, and GovTech to protect banking customers against unauthorised withdrawals from their bank accounts.

He added: “I think scammers, hackers - they are getting more and more creative. So, we have to constantly work at nudging our people, working with one another to keep reminding all of our members, all of our citizens to always be vigilant.

“At the same time, the government will also constantly find new ways to step up our precaution to protect our members.”