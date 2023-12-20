Investigation officer charged with graft, molestation

Zaini Ibrahim, an investigation officer with WSH Experts at the time, is also accused of molestation and insulting the modesty of women being probed.

An employee of a private integrated services firm, which investigated offences linked to e-cigarettes on behalf of the Health Sciences Authority, allegedly tried to obtain sexual favours from a woman in exchange for leniency in his probe against her.

Zaini Ibrahim, an investigation officer (IO) with WSH Experts at the time, is also accused of molestation and insulting the modesty of women being probed.

The Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB) said on Dec 19 that his alleged offences involved three women in all.

It added in a statement that he is no longer an IO for WSH Experts.

On Dec 20, the 54-year-old Singaporean was charged with one count of graft as well as six counts each of molestation and insulting a woman’s modesty.

The three women cannot be named owing to a gag order to protect their identities, and their names have been redacted from court documents.

Zaini is accused of corruptly attempting to obtain sexual gratification from one of the women on July 6, 2022, at WSH’s office in Mayo Street near Jalan Besar.

The CPIB said that between June 29 and July 14, 2022, he allegedly insulted the modesty of two women on separate occasions through WhatsApp messages or verbally at WSH’s office.

Among other things, Zaini is accused of making lewd remarks to them

He is also said to have molested two women on separate occasions at WSH’s office while recording statements from them on March 29 and July 6, 2022.

His case has been adjourned to Jan 10, 2024.

For graft, an offender can be jailed for up to five years and fined up to $100,000.

For each count of molestation, an offender can be jailed for up to three years, fined, caned or receive any combination of such punishments.

Zaini cannot be caned as he is over 50 years old.