Iras warns about parcel delivery scam that demands GST payment

The Inland Revenue Authority of Singapore (Iras) has highlighted a scam where victims are sent a fake goods and services (GST) tax form with the Iras logo and told to pay a tax for the release of parcels.

Victims received a WhatsApp message purportedly from an e-commerce logistics company, with a fake GST “Certificate of Registration” letter and in some cases, a clickable link.

Iras said the messages are fraudulent, and advised people to disregard such messages and not to make any payments or provide any personal or financial information.

This scam is a variant of a parcel delivery scam. On Nov 1, the police said that at least 25 people fell prey to the parcel delivery scam in October, with losses amounting to at least $38,000. Victims are advised to file a report.