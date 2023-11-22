 Iras warns about parcel delivery scam that demands GST payment, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Singapore

Iras warns about parcel delivery scam that demands GST payment

Iras warns about parcel delivery scam that demands GST payment
Vihanya Rakshika Correspondent
Nov 22, 2023 06:29 pm

The Inland Revenue Authority of Singapore (Iras) has highlighted a scam where victims are sent a fake goods and services (GST) tax form with the Iras logo and told to pay a tax for the release of parcels.

Victims received a WhatsApp message purportedly from an e-commerce logistics company, with a fake GST “Certificate of Registration” letter and in some cases, a clickable link.

Iras said the messages are fraudulent, and advised people to disregard such messages and not to make any payments or provide any personal or financial information.

This scam is a variant of a parcel delivery scam. On Nov 1, the police said that at least 25 people fell prey to the parcel delivery scam in October, with losses amounting to at least $38,000. Victims are advised to file a report.

The fraudulent messages include a fake GST “Certificate of Registration” bearing the Iras logo. PHOTO: IRAS
 
 
One of the shoplifting incidents happened on Oct 12 at the Uniqlo outlet in Orchard Central.
Singapore

Jail for four foreign students who conspired to shoplift Uniqlo apparel

Related Stories

180 million scam calls blocked in S’pore in first half of 2023; ScamShield blocked 80,000 phone numbers

3 years’ jail for man who was secret society headman when he fled S’pore after 1988 fatal brawl

Jail for man who was part of syndicate that recorded cards at casino, group won over $433k

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

crimeSCAMSINTERNET CRIMES AND SCAMS