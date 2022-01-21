 Iras warns of scam e-mail telling recipients to buy pass to receive funds from Bill Gates, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Iras advised the public to ignore the scam e-mail.PHOTO: IRAS
   Isabelle Liew
Jan 21, 2022 12:42 pm

The Inland Revenue Authority of Singapore (Iras) on Friday (Jan 21) warned of a scam e-mail where recipients are told to buy an "approval pass" to receive funds from billionaire Bill Gates.

The e-mail would purportedly be from Iras, signed off in the name of the Commissioner of Inland Revenue, Mr Ng Wai Choong.

The e-mail would inform the recipients that their bank accounts had been blocked from receiving an unverified international funds transfer of $20 million from Mr Gates, co-founder of software giant Microsoft. He has a foundation named after him and former wife Melinda Gates that does philanthropic work.

The recipients would be instructed to get a letter of confirmation from "the Bill Gate foundation" or buy an "international approval pass" to facilitate the transfer.

Iras advised the public to ignore the scam e-mail.

It said: "Please do not respond, provide any personal details, make any payment or follow any instructions by the sender."

All organisations should adopt anti-SMS spoofing measures

Those who have done so are advised to lodge a police report.

The latest scam comes after news that OCBC Bank will make goodwill payouts to all affected customers affected by SMS phishing scams. Nearly 470 customers lost at least $8.5 million last month.

