Istana to hold Chinese New Year open house on Feb 2

The public can visit the Istana between 8.30am and 6pm on Feb 2.

Welcome the Year of the Snake by trying your hand at Chinese calligraphy or enjoying a lion dance performance at the Istana on Feb 2.

The public can visit the Istana on the fifth day of Chinese New Year between 8.30am and 6pm, said the President’s Office on Jan 27.

At the open house, visitors will be able to take part in a range of activities, including kampung games such as five stones, and Paralympic sports try-outs for boccia, sitting football and blind football.

They can also enjoy dance and music performances put up by the Nanyang Academy of Fine Arts School of Young Talents, Lasalle College of the Arts, University of the Arts Singapore, Nam Hwa Opera, the Singapore Police Force and NTUC’s U-Live.

There will be food stalls and trucks, as well as merchandise booths with souvenirs such as caps and luggage tags.

Those interested in taking a closer look at some of the state gifts presented to Singapore’s leaders over the years can embark on a self-guided tour of the Istana Villa from 8.30am to 6pm.

Entry into the Istana is free for Singapore citizens and permanent residents (PRs). Other visiting adults will be required to pay an entrance fee of $20 per person, while children aged four to 12 will be charged $10 each to enter.

Singaporeans and PRs will have to pay $2 to enter the Istana Villa. For other adults and children aged four to 12, the price will be $10 and $5, respectively.

All proceeds from entry tickets, tours and booths will go towards charities supported by the President’s Challenge. Only cashless payments via credit or debit card or QR code will be accepted.

Entry may be restricted due to bad weather or capacity constraints. The public can enter the Istana grounds via the main gate in Orchard Road, with Dhoby Ghaut being the nearest MRT station.

More information on the open house can be found on the Istana’s website.