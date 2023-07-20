Istana Open House on July 23 to commemorate National Day

The Istana will be open for visitors between 8.30am and 6pm on Sunday with visitors encouraged to wear red.

Follow guided tours or watch traditional dance performances at the Istana open house on Sunday to commemorate National Day.

The president’s office said on Thursday that the Istana will be open for visitors between 8.30am and 6pm on Sunday with visitors encouraged to wear red.

Visitors can explore the newly enhanced Swan Pond, the Japanese Garden and the inclusive garden in the Istana grounds.

From 9am till 5pm, music and dance performances will take place at the Ceremonial Plaza and Main Tent. Performers include student groups from Anderson Primary School, Damai Primary School, New Town Primary School, Nanyang Academy of Fine Arts, Bhaskar’s Arts Academy and Madrasah Irsyad Zuhri Al-Islamiah.

For those hoping to get a closer look at the collection of state gifts presented to Singapore’s leaders, or visit selected function rooms in the Istana main building, guided tours will be conducted every 30 minutes from 9.30am till 5pm.

Guided nature tours highlighting the flora and fauna of the presidential palace grounds will be conducted every hour by National Parks Board volunteers from 10am till 4pm.

Tours are limited to 15 individuals per group.

Guided tours of the main building and the nature tour will cost $2 for children aged between four and 12, while adult Singaporeans and permanent residents will have to pay $4. Other adults will have to pay $10.

Self-guided tours of the main building cost $2 for all children aged between four and 12, and adult Singaporeans and PRs. Other adult visitors will be charged $4.

The tours are free for children below the aged of four.

Fees collected go to beneficiaries of the President’s Challenge.

There will be activity booths featuring face-painting and crafts such as candle-making and Arabic calligraphy, and traditional and community games such as five stones, capteh and hopscotch.

Visitors enter the Istana via the main gate in Orchard Road near Dhoby Ghaut MRT station.

Entry to the Istana is free for Singaporeans and PRs, while all other visitors above the age of four will need to pay an entrance fee of $2.

Only cashless payment via QR codes will be accepted.

Entrance into the Istana may be restricted due to capacity, bad weather or other reasons. Those interested can visit https://www.istana.gov.sg/Visit-And-Explore/Istana-Open-House for more information.