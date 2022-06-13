Is it just a party... or a gambling rendezvous?

Some residents in an Yishun block are concerned that the stairwell on the third storey of a HDB flat may be turned into a mini gambling den.

This comes after a group of about 10 men were seen gambling, smoking and drinking at Block 284 Yishun Avenue 6, reported Shin Min Daily News.

A 50-year-old resident, Mr Lin, told the Chinese evening daily he had heard the commotion on Saturday (June 11) at around 11pm.

He looked out of his window and saw the men placing bets with cash.

Mr Lin added that social gambling among family and friends was fine, but felt the activity should be confined to inside one's home.

The "party", he said, continued even after 1am.

When its reporter visited on Sunday afternoon, several tables and plastic chairs were seen placed on the common corridor, reported Shin Min. The home owner declined to be interviewed when approached.

Another neighbour, a 62-year-old retiree, said she saw someone putting the tables and chairs at around noon on the said day, and thought her neighbour was throwing a party.

"If it is gathering for a meal, I can accept it. But I don't think it is very good if it involves gambling," she said.

The gambling was still going on at 4am when her grandson returned home.